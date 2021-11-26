KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.38

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.38 and traded as high as C$10.39. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.21, with a volume of 33,327 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KPT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.57 million and a PE ratio of -15.28.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$391.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$378.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is presently -107.78%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

