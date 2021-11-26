Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Up 9.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)’s stock price shot up 9.8% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48. 34,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,444,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Specifically, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 263,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $3,726,268.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 382,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $5,842,308.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,875,314 shares of company stock worth $27,830,855.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNUT shares. Truist Securities cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,673,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $30,629,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $17,561,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $11,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

