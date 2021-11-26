Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 136,664 shares.The stock last traded at $42.89 and had previously closed at $42.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $943.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

