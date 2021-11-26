KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Given “Buy” Rating at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research reissued their buy rating on shares of KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KULR. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KULR Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of KULR opened at $2.83 on Monday. KULR Technology Group has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 468.68% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Equities analysts expect that KULR Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

