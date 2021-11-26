Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Trading Up 289.2% This Week

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 289.2% against the US dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $297,864.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003717 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00018050 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000410 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

