Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSGOF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Land Securities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSGOF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

