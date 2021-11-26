Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.53.

NASDAQ:LABP opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Equities research analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

