Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

