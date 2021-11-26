Lantz Financial LLC Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYE. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYE opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

