Lantz Financial LLC Sells 109 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 1.2% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,865,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 35,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $125.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

