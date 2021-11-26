Lantz Financial LLC Sells 680 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 7.8% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $241.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $185.54 and a one year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

