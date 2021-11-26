Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 13,399 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 3.9% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $56,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total value of $2,440,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,943,639.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,214 shares of company stock worth $23,022,475. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

TYL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $514.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,119. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 133.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.70.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

