Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,840,000 after buying an additional 834,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after buying an additional 11,254,844 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 116,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,957,247 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.