Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 7,808 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $67.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,986. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $67.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $70.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

