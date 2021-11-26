Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

