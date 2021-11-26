Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

LGGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LGGNY traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.29. 9,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,759. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.