Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.20. 7,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

