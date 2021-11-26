LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.35

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 68834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 38.73%. Analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 433.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

