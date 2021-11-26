LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.35

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 68834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 433.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
