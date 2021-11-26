LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s current price.

LIAN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ LIAN opened at $15.57 on Friday. LianBio has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

