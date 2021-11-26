Lido DAO Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.34 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $3.62 or 0.00006664 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $88.88 million and $3.34 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00073778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00099450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.02 or 0.07459138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,405.30 or 1.00102188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

