Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Set at C$104.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) has been assigned a C$104.00 price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSPD. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.13.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$72.23 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$65.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$165.87. The stock has a market cap of C$10.70 billion and a PE ratio of -37.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$113.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.54.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

