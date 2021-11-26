Linda Kristine Myers Purchases 530 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.28 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

