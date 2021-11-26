Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Insider Acquires A$164,000.00 in Stock

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) insider Michael Lindsay bought 400,000 shares of Lindsay Australia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.41 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$164,000.00 ($117,142.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.91.

About Lindsay Australia

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food service, fresh produce, rural, agriculture, and horticultural industries in Australia. It operates through Transport and Rural segments. The Transport segment is involved in the cartage of general and refrigerated products, and ancillary sales, as well as warehouse and distribution activities.

