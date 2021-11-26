LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $4,959.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001334 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026374 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

