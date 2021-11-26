Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 1,556 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 127.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $12.82 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 8.5%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

