Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 2,157 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 42.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $242.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $152.85 and a twelve month high of $250.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.20 and its 200 day moving average is $197.48.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

