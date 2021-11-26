Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Holdings Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590,181 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,903,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,377,000 after purchasing an additional 756,829 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,090,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 303,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

