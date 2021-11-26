Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $3,045,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $913,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

FIX stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $49.64 and a one year high of $103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average of $80.77.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

