Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THG opened at $129.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.09 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

