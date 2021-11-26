Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 23.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,258,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $20,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 93.0% during the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 729,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 351,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,279 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $77,948.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,591 shares of company stock worth $983,398. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of EGHT opened at $21.60 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.