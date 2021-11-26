Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.62) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

