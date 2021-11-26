MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Major Shareholder Buys $3,700,000.00 in Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.