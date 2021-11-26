MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 970 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.49. 369,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,992,438. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $75.03 and a 1-year high of $183.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.29.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

