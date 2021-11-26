MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the quarter. Kellogg makes up 1.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Kellogg by 956.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 105,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 95,259 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Kellogg by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Kellogg by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,995. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,115,084. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

