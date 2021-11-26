MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the quarter. Kellogg makes up 1.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Kellogg by 956.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 105,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 95,259 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Kellogg by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Kellogg by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,115,084. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,995. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.94. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

