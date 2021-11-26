MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $495,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.80 and its 200 day moving average is $98.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

