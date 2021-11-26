MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $1.01 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after buying an additional 1,509,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total value of $4,022,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,250 shares of company stock worth $146,479,035 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna stock traded up $47.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.69. The stock had a trading volume of 259,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,879,613. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.65 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

