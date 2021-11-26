MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases 24,808 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 770.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.1% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 151.7% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,447,004. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.