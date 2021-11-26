MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 3,325 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 75.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.22. 6,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $247.76. The company has a market cap of $154.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

