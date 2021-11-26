MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 5,271 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,858 shares of company stock worth $6,011,502. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.43. 43,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,313. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $131.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $227.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

