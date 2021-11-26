Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.50.

MSGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of MSGS stock traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.20. 1,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,223. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $152.42 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,564.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,191,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 637,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 411,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after acquiring an additional 184,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,109 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

