Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) vs. Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Head to Head Comparison

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnite and Clikia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $221.63 million 11.46 -$53.43 million $0.02 967.98 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Clikia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnite.

Volatility and Risk

Magnite has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite 1.41% 5.05% 1.74% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Magnite and Clikia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 2 9 0 2.82 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnite currently has a consensus target price of $43.70, indicating a potential upside of 125.84%. Given Magnite’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Clikia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magnite beats Clikia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

