Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) is WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s 7th Largest Position

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 994,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Manitex International accounts for about 2.4% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 100.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 3,092.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 94,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNTX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,507. Manitex International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $135.52 million, a P/E ratio of 340.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Manitex International Profile

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

