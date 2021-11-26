Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $116.16 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.10% of American Tower worth $116,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

American Tower stock opened at $265.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.03 and its 200 day moving average is $274.66. The company has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

