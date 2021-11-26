Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Moderna by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Moderna by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,460,000 after buying an additional 189,307 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna stock opened at $273.39 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.65 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total transaction of $5,533,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $3,436,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,126,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,360,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 422,250 shares of company stock worth $146,479,035. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

