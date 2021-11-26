Marino Stram & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,242,000 after buying an additional 909,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after purchasing an additional 425,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $167.12 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.33 and its 200 day moving average is $169.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

