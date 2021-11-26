Marino Stram & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,507 shares of company stock worth $6,001,240. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $365.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $301.73 and a one year high of $555.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

