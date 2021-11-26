Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 6,161 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after purchasing an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $111.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.