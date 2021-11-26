Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $17.30 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Markel in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $17.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $17.20. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q1 2022 earnings at $16.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $19.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $80.00 EPS.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MKL. Truist Securities raised their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,292.50.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,278.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,270.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1,240.86. Markel has a 52-week low of $942.44 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 10.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.