Marketfield Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Ciena by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ciena by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,141,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,821,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,777. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,669 shares of company stock worth $1,956,599. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

